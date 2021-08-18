Reasi teacher selected for ‘National award to teachers-2021’

Sharma is the only teacher from J&K who has been selected for this prestigious award.

His name figured in the list of 44 teachers selected for this national award for the year 2021. The list was issued by the Ministry of Education, Government of India late this evening.

Sanjeev, posted in the hilly terrain of Ikhani in Pouni Panchayat of Reasi district, won acclaim for his exemplary work during Covid period. He went from door to door to be in touch with his students, guiding them about ways and means to continue their studies besides creating awareness about the pandemic.

In the process, he also raised the enrolment by four times in the Primary school, an unimaginable feat in the times of crisis.