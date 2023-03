Rajouri: In order to observe Hindi Navvarsh (New Year), a religious procession was on Thursday taken out in Rajouri town.

This procession was taken out by Gyan Ganga Ashram Rajouri and was led by Atal Peethadhishwar Rajguru Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Shri Shri 1008 Shri Swami Vishwatamanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj. The procession named 'Sanatan Navvarsh Jagriti Abhiyan' started from Gyan Ganga Ashram Rajouri and culminated in Jawahar Nagar after passing through the main town of Rajouri.