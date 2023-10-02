Renowned Sufi singers Ali Brothers mesmerise people in Jammu

Srinagar: Renowned Sufi singers Ali Brothers enthralled Jammu with their melodious voice during the “Sufi Musical Night” event organised by the Gold Events and Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh at Gulshan Ground Jammu.

As per a statement, the event was conducted in collaboration with the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) under the theme Clean Jammu Green Jammu.

Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group was the special guest of the occasion. He said that Aryans feels proud to be a part of this event as Ali Brothers are known for their high-pitched and melodious Sufi songs of the Patiala Gharana and along with their professional career pursuing their higher studies at Aryans, Chandigarh. He appreciated the efforts of the Jammu Municipal Corporation and Gold Events for wonderfully organising the event.