Jammu: Public in general is hereby informed that the water supply to Lohar Reservoirs shall remain partially affected on 15-09-2023 and 16-09-2023, due to some urgent maintenance works on Sitlee Lohar Rising Main and Intakes of Sitlee Filtration Plant.

The areas affected will include Rehari and adjoining areas, Janipur, Lakkar Mandi, Paloura, Buta Nagar and adjoining areas. Public is advised to use water judiciously during the above said period.