Rescue and search operation called off in Hunzar

“The search operation is over as it was not humanly possible to find out the 19 missing people who might have been washed away in the flash flood triggered by cloud burst or buried under the huge boulders and debris,” Thakur said.

She said that the NDRF and SDRF teams had also left the village.

Thakur said that the village was still not safe to live in and all the families should be rehabilitated.

“The 19 families have lost their homes and land. Of the 19 families, 17 families still have a small portion of land even as their houses have already been damaged and three families have completely become homeless with not even a small portion of land. Therefore, the administration is mulling to give them a 5 marla state land for every family for their rehabilitation,” she said.

“We have demanded enhancement of land compensation for the families affected by the cloudburst. The families have not only lost their loved ones but also lost their houses and agricultural land. The government should rehabilitate all of them appropriately,” Thakur said.

She said that the formalities should be relaxed for the people belonging to cloudburst village while recruiting them as Special Police Officers (SPOs) in J&K Police.

“They should be given age relaxation. Unfortunately, the Police is asking them for their qualification and proper height of the youth who are coming for the recruitment purposes of SPOs, which is unjustified,” Thakur said. “I have also urged Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to rehabilitate all the victim families of Hunzar at safer places.”