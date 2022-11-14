Residential house gutted in Ramban

Ramban: A triple-story residential house was completely gutted in a fire incident in the remote Balihote village of Ramban, Monday morning.

No loss of life or injury to any person was reported in the fire incident as the occupants of houses ran out safely. Police said prima facie it appears that the fire broke out due to an electric short circuit that destroyed a residential house in Balihote village of Ramban.

Locals said the fire erupted in the upper story of the building that belonged to three brothers Bahar Ahmed, Javid Ahmed, and Mushtaq Ahmed sons of Ghulam Qadir in Balihote Kuneri, Ramban. The fire went out of control and spread and engulfed the whole house Monday morning when heavy rain was lashing in the area.