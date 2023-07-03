Restrictions imposed on Ramban-Maitra road due to repair work

Ramban: Due to the sinking of a portion of the road on the Maitra side near the south portal of the Bailey Suspension (Jhula) Bridge connecting old Ramban town with Maitra, District Magistrate Ramban imposed restrictions on the movement of traffic to carry out repair work.

Restrictions were imposed Monday evening on the recommendation conveyed by Project Director NHAI, PIU Ramban.

An order was issued by District Magistrate Mussarat Islam stating that because of the sinking of the road on the Maitra side, near the south portal of Bailey Suspension (Jhula) Bridge over River Chenab in Ramban and to carry out “urgent/ emergent repair works by NHAI, it is hereby ordered that there shall be no movement of traffic over the said portion of the damaged road, to safeguard the lives of the passengers/ commuters.”

The order will come into force with immediate effect, till NHAI, PIU Ramban completes the repair works and recommends restoration of traffic. Sr Superintendent of Police, Ramban, has been asked to implement the orders in letter and spirit.