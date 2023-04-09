Revision of electoral rolls reviewed in Kathua
Kathua: Additional Secretary, Office of Chief Electoral Officer, Sandesh Gupta visited Kathua district to review the ongoing Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls that began on 5 April.
During his visit, Gupta interacted with locals while encouraging them for participating in the electoral process. He inspected several polling stations including HSS Girls Kathua, Old Age Home, Animal Husbandry Office Shiva Nagar, Sheep Husbandry Office, Kalbari, Industrial Area-Logate, DIC Kathua, Logate CFC, Lachhipur and Barnoti. Gupta highlighted that claims and objections can be filed both online and offline.
He encouraged stakeholders and officers to participate in the revision exercise to ensure maximum enrolment of eligible voters.
He also emphasised the importance of facilitating unregistered youth and the general public through house-to-house campaigning.
Election officials were directed to create awareness through various SVEEP activities related to special summary revision and ensure timely disposal of claims and objections as prescribed by the Election Commission of India.