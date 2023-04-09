Revision of electoral rolls reviewed in Kathua

Kathua: Additional Secretary, Office of Chief Electoral Officer, Sandesh Gupta visited Kathua district to review the ongoing Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls that began on 5 April.

During his visit, Gupta interacted with locals while encouraging them for participating in the electoral process. He inspected several polling stations including HSS Girls Kathua, Old Age Home, Animal Husbandry Office Shiva Nagar, Sheep Husbandry Office, Kalbari, Industrial Area-Logate, DIC Kathua, Logate CFC, Lachhipur and Barnoti. Gupta highlighted that claims and objections can be filed both online and offline.