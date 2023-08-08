RIGHTS OF PRISONERS | DLSA Udhampur organises awareness programme

Udhampur: District Legal Services Authority Udhampur, in collaboration with District Jail Udhampur, today organized an Awareness Programme on Plea Bargaining, Rights of prisoners and Bail Provisions here under the guidance of Chairman DLSA, Haq Nawaz Zargar (Pr. District & Sessions Judge) & overall supervision of DLSA Secretary, Ajay Kumar.

Resource Persons of the programme were Dy. Legal Aid Defence Counsel Pawan Gupta, Asst. Legal Aid Defence Counsels Vinay Singh Kotwal & Shubham Kapoor, Panel Lawyers Advocate Akhil Dubey and Advocate Nikhileshwar Singh.

The resource persons threw light on the importance of the topic and shared their valuable knowledge on the subject with the participants. The objective of conducting this programme was to encourage the jail inmates to understand the concept of Plea Bargaining, Bail Provisions and Rights of Prisoners.

Resource Persons discussed all the provisions pertaining to Plea Bargaining lucidly along with its practical aspects. They explained the importance of securing the Rights of Prisoners & various bail provisions provided by the Code of Criminal Procedure in the light of recent Apex Court Judgments.