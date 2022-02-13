River Devika project will be completed by June: Dr Jitendra

Udhampur: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences, Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office, Dr Jitendra Singh said here Sunday that the historic River Devika project, built at the cost of over Rs 190 crore, would be complete by June this year.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Singh said north India’s first river rejuvenation project would offer a unique destination both for pilgrim tourists as well as recreation tourists, in addition to being a state-of-the-art cremation centre.
This will bring Udhampur prominently on India’s map, he said.
Comparing it with the pioneer “Namami Gange” project of the Central Government, Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning the Devika project, which was formally launched by Modi during his visit to Jammu in early 2019.
He said, it is now the responsibility of all of us to accomplish this project by June this year at any cost.
The project includes the construction of three sewage treatment plants of 8 MLD, 4 MLD and 1.6 MLD capacity, sewerage network of 129.27 km, development of two cremation ghats, protection fencing and landscaping, small hydropower plants and three solar power plants.
On completion of the project, the rivers will see reduction in pollution and improvement in water quality.
Later, speaking to media after presiding over the DISHA meeting Singh said that the country’s first Highway Village being constructed by NHAI is coming up on fast track on Udhampur National Highway and the Centrally funded Medical College will start its classes next year through NEET selection.