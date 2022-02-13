River Devika project will be completed by June: Dr Jitendra

Udhampur: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences, Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office, Dr Jitendra Singh said here Sunday that the historic River Devika project, built at the cost of over Rs 190 crore, would be complete by June this year.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Singh said north India’s first river rejuvenation project would offer a unique destination both for pilgrim tourists as well as recreation tourists, in addition to being a state-of-the-art cremation centre.