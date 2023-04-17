Road accident leaves 1 driver dead, another injured in Ramban

Ramban: One person died on the spot after a rashly driven truck rammed into a parked truck in Dalwass, Peera area of Chanderkote on Jammu Srinagar National Highway on Monday.
Police sources said a rashly and negligently driven truck bearing registration number JK03F-5330 rammed into a parked truck bearing registration number JK09- 5309 due to which the co-driver of the parked truck sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot.
Police identified the deceased co-driver Gulam Jillani resident of Handwara, Kashmir.
Police said driver Shakir son of Ab Salaam Bhat resident of Qazigund who caused the accident also suffered minor injuries and was shifted to District Hospital Ramban where his condition is stated to be out of danger.
The truck was parked at the tyre repair shop to replace a punctured tyre when this accident happened.
SHO, Police Station Chanderkote, Inspector PD Singh, confirmed the incident and said a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Chanderkote for further investigations.