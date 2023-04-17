Road accident leaves 1 driver dead, another injured in Ramban

Police said driver Shakir son of Ab Salaam Bhat resident of Qazigund who caused the accident also suffered minor injuries and was shifted to District Hospital Ramban where his condition is stated to be out of danger.

The truck was parked at the tyre repair shop to replace a punctured tyre when this accident happened.

SHO, Police Station Chanderkote, Inspector PD Singh, confirmed the incident and said a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Chanderkote for further investigations.