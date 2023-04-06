Road safety committee meeting held

Ramban: District Magistrate, Ramban, Mussarat Islam today chaired the District Road Safety Committee meeting and discussed various road safety measures for reducing accidents, creating awareness about road safety, safety audit and improvement of roads.

The meeting was attended by the ADC, Harbans Sharma, Additional SP Gourav Mahajan, CPO Kasturi Lal, ARTO Samrinder Singh, and Engineers from PWD and PMGSY, officer’s form National Highway authority of India besides other committee members.