Robbery attempt foiled by alert residents in Jammu
Jammu: Alert residents late night foiled robbery here at a religious place in Bathindi area helping police to seize a car.
The locals informed that a religious scholar noticed suspicious movement and entry into the religious place by a person armed with an iron rod after he parked the Wagon-R (bearing registration number JK02-AC-8879).
“The entrance gate made a noise which alerted the religious scholar and he alerted the residents following which the neighbors came out of their houses and started looking for the robber who escaped before getting nabbed,” said the locals.
They informed the police and accordingly a police team from Bathindi seized the car in which the suspected robber had come.
A police team from Narwal police post also reached the spot and they have taken over the investigation of the case.
The Narwal police have told Greater Kashmir that they have initiated an investigation into the matter and they have learned that the car seized by the police was stolen from Udhampur and a case in this matter has also been registered at the concerned police station.