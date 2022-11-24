Rs 14 lakh penalty imposed in Kathua over illegal mining

Kathua: Acting swiftly on complaints of illegal mining lodged by locals, District Mineral Officer Kathua Rajinder Singh along with mining guards today seized the machinery involved in illegal mining.

As per the DMO, the team rushed to the spot and seized a JCB machine and a tipper besides recovering a penalty of Rs 14 lakh for illegal digging and dumping from the perpetrators.

The area of excavation was also measured by the officials of the mining department and found over 5000 MT nallah muck lifted from the spot thereby creating a large number of pits and trenches in the Khad with visible exchequer loss.