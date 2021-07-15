Rs 3 crore released for migrant transit accommodation at Shopian

As per the specification for utilisation of the funds, all the projects, schemes and infrastructure projects in particular should be supported with technically vetted Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and should be prepared by the executing agencies in close consultation with the user agency.

Only such works would be authorised for execution, as have prior administrative approval, technical sanction and appropriate financial sanction.

All cost revisions as a last resort wherever justified should have prior sanction or approval of the competent authority, it was specified.

This year in March, while presenting J&K budget for the financial year 2021-22, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that under PMDP, 1025 units out of total 6000 were already completed.

“Work on 1488 units of transit accommodation was being undertaken in 2021-22. Land has been identified for another 2444 units,” she had said.

As per the DDMRRR order, the procurement plans for conceiving the nature and quantity of public goods and services to be procured for preparation of tenders, RFQs or EOIs to final award of the contract by the department would be limited by an outermost cap of 60 days.

Any spill over in timeline would be allowed only under the orders of the competent authority with cogent reasons.

“The Controlling Officers or District Development Commissioners should immediately release the funds to the line departments and executing agencies within the time period of 15 days from the date of authorisation of funds by the Finance department, beyond which it should be deemed to have been withdrawn. Treasury officers concerned should ensure that release of funds has been made by the DDO(s) via BEAMS. Treasury Officers should also be personally liable for making any payment not authorised and accepted on BEAMS application,” the order read.