Rs 3 crore released for migrant transit accommodation at Shopian

Jammu: The J&K government Thursday released Rs 3 crore under the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) for the construction of transit accommodation in district Shopian at Allowpora Phase-I.
The total approved cost of the project is Rs 23.04 crore.
Director Finance, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DDMRRR) would transfer these funds to the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) J&K, Jammu through BEAMS (Budget, Estimation, Allocation & Monitoring System) portal.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the release of funds to the tune of Rs 3 crore under the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) 2015 out of the funds authorised by the Finance department under the Detailed Head 115-works in favour of Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants), J&K, Jammu through BEAMS portal for the activity DMRPM2021100005 -construction of transit accommodation in district Shopian at Allowpora Phase-I and its onward placement with executing agency as per the project approved under the package,” read the order issued by DDMRRR Deputy Director Lalit Bhat.
Last year in November, the GAD had issued an order sanctioning administrative approval to the construction of transit accommodation for Kashmiri migrant employees, recruited under PMDP, at six locations in the Valley at a cost of Rs 201.60 crore.
The locations identified were Marhama-Bijbehara in Anantnag, Wandhama-Lar in Ganderbal, Fatehpur in Baramulla, Allowpora-Keegam in Shopian, Odina- Sumbal in Bandipora and Khullangam Bagh in Kupwara districts.
As per this order, a total of 1680 units would have to be constructed.
Out of them, 480 units would come up at Bandipora, 336 in Baramulla, 288 in Kupwara and 192 each in other three districts.
With regard to the construction of unit in Shopian, DDMRRR order clearly mentioned that the funds so released would be utilised by the concerned authority only for the purpose specified after observing all pre-requisite formalities and procedures as required under rules and would not be available for further re-appropriation and diversion at any level and for any reason whatsoever.
“In accordance with the Appropriation Act (No 2), 2021 No 9 of 2021 dated March 25, 2021 controlling officer(s) FA&CAOs, CAOs or AOs should ensure that all budgetary allocations have been maintained strictly as per demand for grants besides releasing funds through BEAMS. The execution of works should be taken up strictly for the approved schemes within the approved cost and no liability should be created ensuring financial discipline in the system until specifically authorised by the Finance department,” it said.
As per the specification for utilisation of the funds, all the projects, schemes and infrastructure projects in particular should be supported with technically vetted Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and should be prepared by the executing agencies in close consultation with the user agency.
Only such works would be authorised for execution, as have prior administrative approval, technical sanction and appropriate financial sanction.
All cost revisions as a last resort wherever justified should have prior sanction or approval of the competent authority, it was specified.
This year in March, while presenting J&K budget for the financial year 2021-22, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that under PMDP, 1025 units out of total 6000 were already completed.
“Work on 1488 units of transit accommodation was being undertaken in 2021-22. Land has been identified for another 2444 units,” she had said.
As per the DDMRRR order, the procurement plans for conceiving the nature and quantity of public goods and services to be procured for preparation of tenders, RFQs or EOIs to final award of the contract by the department would be limited by an outermost cap of 60 days.
Any spill over in timeline would be allowed only under the orders of the competent authority with cogent reasons.
“The Controlling Officers or District Development Commissioners should immediately release the funds to the line departments and executing agencies within the time period of 15 days from the date of authorisation of funds by the Finance department, beyond which it should be deemed to have been withdrawn. Treasury officers concerned should ensure that release of funds has been made by the DDO(s) via BEAMS. Treasury Officers should also be personally liable for making any payment not authorised and accepted on BEAMS application,” the order read.
It was specified that the funds would not be utilised for the schemes and projects approved for funding through JKIDFC under the “Languishing Projects Funding” scheme and these projects or schemes would deem to be excluded from the Union Territory or District Sector Capex budget.
There would be no expenditure on revenue or revenue-like components out of UT or District Capex Budget.
The expenditure would be debited to the appropriate head of account as provided in the Demand for Grants and available on the BEAMS portal.
The ban on engagement of casual workers and need based workers would continue to be in force.
Relief & Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants), J&K Jammu has been asked to ensure submission of monthly revenue and expenditure statements to the Administrative Department before 5th of the following month.
He has been directed to send the Utilisation Certificate (UC) of the funds as early as possible and positively before March 31, 2022 to the DDMRRR department.