Rs 48,000 worth stolen cable recovered in Ramban, burglar arrested: Police

Ramban: Police in Ramban arrested a man involved in stealing cable from a tower in the Gandhari area on Wednesday.
Police sources said Dhramkund, Police Station received a written complaint from Omkar Singh stating that some unknown person had stolen the RF feeder cable of a tower installed in the Gandhari area which amounted to Rs 48,000.
They said that a case was registered and an investigation was started.
Police said several suspects were rounded up for questioning.
They said one suspect confessed to the commission of offense and on his disclosure, the stolen cable was recovered.
Police said Bhushan Kumar of Sanasar, Batote was arrested.
SHO Police Station Dhramkund, Rajeev Kumar said a case FIR No 38/2023 under Section 379/511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Police Station Dhramkund.