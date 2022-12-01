Rs 7 lakh stolen from Jammu shop

Jammu: Burglars Wednesday night decamped with around Rs 7 lakhs from a shop near Super Market in the City Chowk area, Shalamar.

Beopar Mandal President Ashok Kumar Gupta told media persons that burglars broke open the shutters of a shop and decamped with Rs 7 lakh.

“The Police should investigate the non-local rehriwalas and shopkeepers as this shopping place never witnessed theft,” Gupta said and expressed suspicion about the non-local traders working in Jammu.

Following the theft incident, the shop owner has lodged a complaint with the Police.