RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arriving in Jammu on Sep 30

Jammu: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is arriving on a four-day visit to Jammu from September 30 to October 3.

A statement of RSS issued here said that during his four-day stay at Jammu, Bhagwat would participate in many programmes.

As per the tradition of the RSS, every year the Sarsanghchalak (head) and Sarkaryavah (second in command) travel to all the provinces of the country as part of the organisational work and to interact with prominent persons. This year's Sarsanghchalak’s visit has been fixed in Jammu and Kashmir.