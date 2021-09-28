RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arriving in Jammu on Sep 30

Jammu: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is arriving on a four-day visit to Jammu from September 30 to October 3.
A statement of RSS issued here said that during his four-day stay at Jammu, Bhagwat would participate in many programmes.
As per the tradition of the RSS, every year the Sarsanghchalak (head) and Sarkaryavah (second in command) travel to all the provinces of the country as part of the organisational work and to interact with prominent persons. This year's Sarsanghchalak’s visit has been fixed in Jammu and Kashmir.
For the first time since Covid-19 epidemic, Sarsanghchalak Bhagwat is coming to Jammu. Last time, he visited Jammu in 2016. During his four-day stay at Jammu, Bhagwat would participate in various programmes. Apart from various in-house organisational meetings, Bhagwat would address a seminar at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium, Jammu University on October 2. On October 3, Bhagwat would address Swayamsevak of the Sangh through online mode across Jammu and Kashmir province.
Swayamsevaks (volunteers) would gather at Mandals and Basti level to listen to Bhagwat’s online address. Bhagwat would review the ongoing projects initiated by the RSS in Jammu and Kashmir in various fields including Sewa, education, public awareness, health, rural development, ecology, water conservation, and social equality.