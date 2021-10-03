RSS MISSION 2025| Reach every house, extend Shakhas in every village: Bhagwat to RSS workers

Bhagwat advised them as to how their conduct should be and how their lives should be devoted to nation-building.

“We have been doing the same work for the last 96 years. We have to do it with more zeal and enthusiasm without diverting our attention,” he said.

Emphasising on the need to strengthen the organisation, Bhagwat said that the real unity was the real strength.

“Our strength will be realised only through our unity. We have to remain united,” he said.

Bhagwat narrated examples of the founder of RSS Hedgewar during the early days of Sangh in Nagpur.

“We have to keep in mind that we have to organise the whole Hindu society that can make India a Vishwa Guru. India should be at the forefront in every field of the world and we should also be in a position to lead the whole world. We have to create such a country and it should be our ultimate target. The work has just started, not finished. So the need to work with patience is more important,” he said.

On this occasion, Sanghchalak of North Zone Sita Ram Vyas and Sah-Sanghchalak of J&K Gautam Mengi were also present.

Sources said that technical glitch marred the better part of the video conference.