RSS MISSION 2025| Reach every house, extend Shakhas in every village: Bhagwat to RSS workers

Jammu: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat Sunday exhorted the Sangh workers to reach every household with extension of ‘Shakhas’ in all villages by 2025 - the centenary year of the organisation.
He was addressing the ‘Swayamsevaks’ (RSS workers) through online mode from Keshav Bhawan - the headquarters of J&K RSS at Ambphalla, on the concluding day of his four-day visit to J&K. According to an official statement of RSS, Swayamsevaks from 989 places joined the virtual meeting across J&K to listen to the address of the RSS chief.
“The Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat exhorted RSS workers to work hard to ensure that when the organisation will turn 100 in 2025, the Swayamsevaks should reach every household with extension of Shakhas in all villages. He guided them on different topics ranging from the formation of the RSS to the expansion of its network across the world,” it said.
Bhagwat emphasised upon personality building, organisation setup, nation-building, and challenges before the nation.
He said, “In the year 2025, the RSS is going to complete 100 years of its formation. Hence, there is a need to accelerate activities of the RSS to mark its centenary celebrations. The target of the Swayamsevaks should be to reach every household when it will celebrate its centenary four years later.”
Bhagwat advised them as to how their conduct should be and how their lives should be devoted to nation-building.
“We have been doing the same work for the last 96 years. We have to do it with more zeal and enthusiasm without diverting our attention,” he said.
Emphasising on the need to strengthen the organisation, Bhagwat said that the real unity was the real strength.
“Our strength will be realised only through our unity. We have to remain united,” he said.
Bhagwat narrated examples of the founder of RSS Hedgewar during the early days of Sangh in Nagpur.
“We have to keep in mind that we have to organise the whole Hindu society that can make India a Vishwa Guru. India should be at the forefront in every field of the world and we should also be in a position to lead the whole world. We have to create such a country and it should be our ultimate target. The work has just started, not finished. So the need to work with patience is more important,” he said.
On this occasion, Sanghchalak of North Zone Sita Ram Vyas and Sah-Sanghchalak of J&K Gautam Mengi were also present.
Sources said that technical glitch marred the better part of the video conference.