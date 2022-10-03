Rural media workshop organised in Reasi

Reasi: To build a direct interface between PIB Jammu and the journalists working at district and sub-district levels across Jammu division, Press Information Bureau, Jammu, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India today organised Rural Media Workshop (Vartalap) at Reasi.
The workshop was inaugurated jointly by Additional Director General, Northern Region, Rajinder Chaudhry and Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, Babila Rakhwal in the presence of Ayushi Puri, Assistant Director, PIB Jammu.
In his address, Additional Director General, Northern Region, Rajinder Chaudhary said that Media plays a pivotal role in information dissemination during every outreach program of the government for the welfare of the masses as people get to know about different welfare schemes/centrally sponsored schemes of the government only through media. He further said that the media should also concentrate on writing good features, research articles by way of developmental reporting to move beyond what is called normal reporting.
In her inaugural address, Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, Babila Rakhwal appreciated the efforts of Press Information Bureau, Jammu for organizing this media workshop and said that such kinds of media workshops as well as media tours organized from time to time help media persons to grow as quality media persons.
She further said that reporting should be unbiased, impartial and must include both the sides of the story so as to maintain a balance in the news reports. She maintained that responsible reporting makes inspiring media persons which can play a great role in the development of the district.
Chief Medical Officer, Reasi, Dr. Ravinder Manhas said that Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme is a game changer in the delivery of health services throughout the country. It provides free medical treatment to the masses, especially to those who could not afford the treatment earlier, he added.
Chief Education Officer, Reasi, Sunita Bali, while speaking on National Education Policy, said that the policy seeks to restructure school curricula and pedagogy in a new '5+3+3+4' design, so that school education can be made relevant to the needs and interests of learners at different developmental stages.