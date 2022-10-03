Rural media workshop organised in Reasi

Reasi: To build a direct interface between PIB Jammu and the journalists working at district and sub-district levels across Jammu division, Press Information Bureau, Jammu, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India today organised Rural Media Workshop (Vartalap) at Reasi.

The workshop was inaugurated jointly by Additional Director General, Northern Region, Rajinder Chaudhry and Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, Babila Rakhwal in the presence of Ayushi Puri, Assistant Director, PIB Jammu.

In his address, Additional Director General, Northern Region, Rajinder Chaudhary said that Media plays a pivotal role in information dissemination during every outreach program of the government for the welfare of the masses as people get to know about different welfare schemes/centrally sponsored schemes of the government only through media. He further said that the media should also concentrate on writing good features, research articles by way of developmental reporting to move beyond what is called normal reporting.