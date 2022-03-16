Samba Crossing becomes infamous as ‘Accidental Chowk’
Jammu: Samba Chowk on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway getting popular as “Accidental Chowk” with a number of road mishaps during the last several years consuming several lives.
Being a busy crossing on the highway, the flow of traffic is fast and frequently stopping the vehicles on the highway often makes the situation difficult.
Ajay Singh, a local from Samba district, said, “Twice truck drivers failed to stop their vehicles and rammed them into nearby shops on the highway, leading to the casualties. Due to the fatalities, the crossing in Samba Chowk has become deadly for the people, compelling the authorities to plan a flyover.”
He said that the work on the flyover was going on in full swing and at least six to seven pillars had been constructed.
“It is to be constructed from Panchvati to near Bhargava Degree College, Samba and another patch is also being constructed from Chichi Mata Temple to Basantar Bridge,” said a person who lives near the highway.
He said that it was becoming difficult for pedestrians to cross the highway at the busy crossing.
Meanwhile, another local, Prince Thappa said, “The proposed flyovers will provide an alternate route to the commuters to go straight to their destination using the flyovers and the lower side of the highway would be safer for the people to cross it.”