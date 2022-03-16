Samba Crossing becomes infamous as ‘Accidental Chowk’

Jammu: Samba Chowk on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway getting popular as “Accidental Chowk” with a number of road mishaps during the last several years consuming several lives.

Being a busy crossing on the highway, the flow of traffic is fast and frequently stopping the vehicles on the highway often makes the situation difficult.

Ajay Singh, a local from Samba district, said, “Twice truck drivers failed to stop their vehicles and rammed them into nearby shops on the highway, leading to the casualties. Due to the fatalities, the crossing in Samba Chowk has become deadly for the people, compelling the authorities to plan a flyover.”