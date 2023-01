Jammu: A sambar deer today got killed when a vehicle hit the wild animal near Bharat Nagar on Jammu - Srinagar highway in Udhampur district.

“The deer could not survive serious injuries it received in the road accident during the intervening night of January 29 and January 28, 2023,”said the sources.

Yesterday, several passengers of a bus coming from Doda were wounded when the vehicle turned turtle in Udhampur.