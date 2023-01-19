Sanjay Raut joins PM Package Employees’ protest in Jammu

Jammu: Shiv Sena Member Parliament (MP), Sanjay Raut on Thursday joined the protest of PM Package Employees and staged a sit-in here at Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner’s Office premises in Canal Road.
Raut came directly to Jammu and met the protesting PM Package employees to extend the support of Shiv Sena. He will join the Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra tomorrow. Bharat Jodo Yatra has entered Lakhanpur from Punjab, this evening.
“We have to protect the lives of the Kashmiri Pandits. They shall not be sent to Kashmir where they are facing threat to their lives,” he said speaking to the journalists. He said that the government should attach these KPs (PM Package Employees) with the Relief and Rehabilitation Office, (Migrant) Jammu and release their pending salaries.
“We cannot forget the isolation / sacrifice of the Kashmiri Pandits. Government should not forget them. The union government should listen to them on humanitarian grounds and accept their demands,” he said.
He also said that politics should not be done in the name of Kashmiri Pandits.
“Whether you want to contest elections in their name again? It is wrong,” he added again while asking the government to redress the issues of the KPs.
To a question, he responded that he had come to join Bharat Jodo Yatra. “However, when I got to know about the protests, I decided to meet the protesting KPs first in Jammu and join the yatra the next day (on January 20),” he said.
He recalled that, “The KP representatives often meet us in Maharashtra. Balasaheb Thackeray – the founder of Shiv Sena -- was the first leader who opened doors of Maharashtra for the KPs. We have established their colonies and reserved seats for their children in schools. Kashmiri Pandits are doing their jobs in Maharashtra’s different areas in a harmonious atmosphere.”
He asked the BJP to re-claim PoJK later but first the issue of Kashmiri Pandits should be addressed.