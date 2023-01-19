Sanjay Raut joins PM Package Employees’ protest in Jammu

Jammu: Shiv Sena Member Parliament (MP), Sanjay Raut on Thursday joined the protest of PM Package Employees and staged a sit-in here at Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner’s Office premises in Canal Road.

Raut came directly to Jammu and met the protesting PM Package employees to extend the support of Shiv Sena. He will join the Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra tomorrow. Bharat Jodo Yatra has entered Lakhanpur from Punjab, this evening.

“We have to protect the lives of the Kashmiri Pandits. They shall not be sent to Kashmir where they are facing threat to their lives,” he said speaking to the journalists. He said that the government should attach these KPs (PM Package Employees) with the Relief and Rehabilitation Office, (Migrant) Jammu and release their pending salaries.