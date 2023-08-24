Sarore toll plaza, smart meters’ installation | Jammu Chamber of Commerce & Industry gives bandh call for August 26

Jammu: Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) Thursday gave a call for Jammu bandh on August 26 to register a protest against “installation of smart meters and functioning at Toll Plaza at Sarore.”
This was announced by the Chamber president Arun Gupta, flanked by other members, in a press conference this evening. He stated that the transporters and Jammu Bar Association were also supporting the Jammu Bandh call. The call has been given while the protests against the functioning of Sarore Toll Plaza and installation of smart meters continue in different parts of Jammu.
Different political parties, traders associations, transporters held protest demonstrations in support of detained Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) members agitating against the functioning of Sarore toll Plaza. They were seeking suspension of Sarore Toll Plaza and release of YRS members, under preventive custody in Kathua jail. Samba district also witnessed protests seeking immediate release of YRS members and abolition of Sarore Toll Plaza.
JCCI president, during presser, stated that the decision regarding Jammu Bandh call was taken in a meeting of the different Market, Trade Associations and transporters’ unions, held earlier in the day under his (Arun Gupta’s) chairmanship at the Chamber House to discuss the issues regarding Installation of smart meters by PDD and subsequently switching over to prepaid system of billing and Toll Plaza at Sarore.
“Representatives of more than 100 Associations, who participated in the meeting, were of the opinion that Jammu Bandh was the only solution to get our demand or issues resolved and thus authorized the Chamber leadership to take a call,” he said.
Gupta said that he had already taken up the issues regarding excess billing after installation of smart meters and had raised demand that installation of smart meters should be stopped immediately as the digital meters were functioning properly and smoothly.
Regarding the toll plaza at Sarore also, he said that he had already highlighted this issue. “We had demanded that till the damaged bridge of Taranah Nullah on National Highway was completely restored and the damaged roads were repaired and made fully operational, the toll tax collection should be kept in abeyance. I’ve also requested the Lieutenant Governor to give us an appointment to discuss these issues,” JCCI president said.
President Trader Federation Warehouse; president Retailers Federation; president Tanker Association; chairman Dhaba Union; president Hardware, Paint & Sanitary Dealer Association; chairman, Rajinder Bazar Trader Association; general secretary Jammu Chemist Association; president Raghunath Bazar Association; president JPDA; general secretary Kanak Mandi Traders Association; president All Jammu, Hotel and Lodges Association and president Brick Kiln Owner Association had participated in the deliberations with Chamber, besides others.
Meanwhile, former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand today led Congress’ march to Kathua jail to meet detained YRS members but the heavy contingent of police deployed there did not allow them.
Congress leaders were demanding immediate unconditional release of YRS members and abolishing of Sarore toll plaza etc.