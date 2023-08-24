Sarore toll plaza, smart meters’ installation | Jammu Chamber of Commerce & Industry gives bandh call for August 26

JCCI president, during presser, stated that the decision regarding Jammu Bandh call was taken in a meeting of the different Market, Trade Associations and transporters’ unions, held earlier in the day under his (Arun Gupta’s) chairmanship at the Chamber House to discuss the issues regarding Installation of smart meters by PDD and subsequently switching over to prepaid system of billing and Toll Plaza at Sarore.

“Representatives of more than 100 Associations, who participated in the meeting, were of the opinion that Jammu Bandh was the only solution to get our demand or issues resolved and thus authorized the Chamber leadership to take a call,” he said.

Gupta said that he had already taken up the issues regarding excess billing after installation of smart meters and had raised demand that installation of smart meters should be stopped immediately as the digital meters were functioning properly and smoothly.

Regarding the toll plaza at Sarore also, he said that he had already highlighted this issue. “We had demanded that till the damaged bridge of Taranah Nullah on National Highway was completely restored and the damaged roads were repaired and made fully operational, the toll tax collection should be kept in abeyance. I’ve also requested the Lieutenant Governor to give us an appointment to discuss these issues,” JCCI president said.