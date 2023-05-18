Sarveshwar Smile Foundation opens stitching center, launches plantation drive in Udhampur

Pooja Gupta conveyed that Sarveshwar Smiles Foundation is committed to bring smile on the faces of women at large and gave her commitment to free of cost one-month training on embroidery , cutting and tailoring skills at the doorstep of needy women followed with the marketing of finished products.

Pooja Gupta also informed that, "We are going to organize 10 such income generating training camps at various places preferably at the border area with follow up to ensure income generation activity at the doorsteps of trainees."

She also said that Sarveshwar Smile Foundation was formed to propagate awareness among the farming community about organic farming, financial literacy and income generation activity.

Sarveshwar Smile Foundation propagates all its development ventures through its satellite facilitation centers located at Uddeywala, Palloura, Pallanwala, Jhiri, R S Pura and Pargwal. Three more such centers are going to be opened at the field level.