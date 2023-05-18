Sarveshwar Smile Foundation opens stitching center, launches plantation drive in Udhampur

Udhampur: Sarveshwar Smile Foundation, a J&K-based company engaged in social activities, started the 3rd women's stitching and training center today at village Meer Pancheri area of district Udhampur.
The programme was inaugurated by Pooja Gupta chairperson of Sarveshwar Smiles Foundation, who is also a leading entrepreneur, businesswoman as well as a social worker. Pooja Gupta while inaugurating one-month free training activities at the doorsteps of women residing in and around Meer area also conveyed her satisfaction and appreciation for the trainees of Chulana village who have just completed their one-month training programme today.
She appreciated the discipline and efforts put by Kailash Devi saying she was not only a trainer but also a torch bearer for others. Morning prayer with national anthem was highly appreciated by the advisory board of Sarveshwer Smile Foundation.
Pooja Gupta conveyed that Sarveshwar Smiles Foundation is committed to bring smile on the faces of women at large and gave her commitment to free of cost one-month training on embroidery , cutting and tailoring skills at the doorstep of needy women followed with the marketing of finished products.
Pooja Gupta also informed that, "We are going to organize 10 such income generating training camps at various places preferably at the border area with follow up to ensure income generation activity at the doorsteps of trainees."
She also said that Sarveshwar Smile Foundation was formed to propagate awareness among the farming community about organic farming, financial literacy and income generation activity.
Sarveshwar Smile Foundation propagates all its development ventures through its satellite facilitation centers located at Uddeywala, Palloura, Pallanwala, Jhiri, R S Pura and Pargwal. Three more such centers are going to be opened at the field level.