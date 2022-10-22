SC, ST, OBC Welfare Committee of AAP holds maiden meet in Jammu

Jammu: State Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes welfare committee of Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday held its maiden meet after formation with representatives vowed to work for upliftment and welfare of SCs, STs and OBCs in real sense.
According to a press note, the maiden meeting of this committee was held in Party office in Jammu which was chaired by committee chairman Yashpal Kundal with all the office bearers and members of the committee were present.
Threadbare discussion was held on issues faced by SCs, STs and OBCs in Jammu and Kashmir and participants underlined need to have a vibrant policy for welfare.
The members further expressed their gratitude towards Aam Aadmi Party for constituting SCs, STs and OBCs welfare committee and said that move of party clearly exhibits party's concern towards SCs, STs and OBCs in Jammu and Kashmir.