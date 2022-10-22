SC, ST, OBC Welfare Committee of AAP holds maiden meet in Jammu

Jammu: State Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes welfare committee of Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday held its maiden meet after formation with representatives vowed to work for upliftment and welfare of SCs, STs and OBCs in real sense.

According to a press note, the maiden meeting of this committee was held in Party office in Jammu which was chaired by committee chairman Yashpal Kundal with all the office bearers and members of the committee were present.