School timings changed in Ramban due to repair works on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Ramban: Due to the ongoing repair works of vulnerable sections of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway especially between Cafeteria Morh and Mahad the Ramban district administration changed the school timings on Monday.

District Magistrate Ramban, Mussarat Islam ordered that all educational institutions of District Ramban shall observe school timings from 10 am to 4 pm with effect from today (26.09.2022 till the “repair of vulnerable sections of National Highway - especially between Cafeteria Morh” carried out by the National Highway Authority of India ( NHAI).

Earlier the timing of educational institutions' was from 8 am to 2 pm in District Ramban.