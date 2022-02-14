Schools open in Jammu after 2 years

Sushma Khajuria, whose one daughter, being a minor child is unvaccinated, said, “Will it be safe for the children under-15 years to attend physical classes? The government has not introduced any vaccination for the minor children. I think parents may not be willing to compromise the safety of their children.”

Khajuria said that the government must re-think on the resumption of offline classes for children under 15 years of age until vaccination is introduced and all children are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“How will the schools ensure COVID Appropriate Behaviour for the minor students? Compelling the children under 15 years to attend classes will put their lives at risk and it is not acceptable to the parents,” she said. “Not every child falling in the age group of 15 to 17 years has been vaccinated. My elder daughter got her second dose today. Does that mean that everyone is vaccinated?”