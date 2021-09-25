Scores in Jammu join Youth Congress

Jammu: Scores of youth from different areas of Jammu joined the Youth Congress on Saturday.

A statement of Congress issued here said that speaking on the occasion, National Secretary and Incharge Jammu Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress (JKPYC) Jagdev Gaga said that BJP had always lied to the country, especially the youth and now youth was aware of their “hoax promises".

It said that JKPYC State Secretary, Manpreet Singh said that it was not about the fight for power but a fight for freedom from the “anti-people policies” of the government.