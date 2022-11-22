Scrap shop gutted in Ramban

Ramban: A scrap shop was gutted in a fire incident in the Seri village of Ramban on a Monday night.
Sources said panic spread among residents of nearby homes and shops in the surrounding areas who reported the incident to Police and Fire and Emergency Services.
On getting information, the Police and fire brigade reached the spot. It took around one hour for the fire tenders to bring the fire under control.
The fire spread fast and engulfed the whole shop as huge plastic and cardboard material was stored in the shop.
The shop belongs to Bashir Ahmed Magray. Police said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. They said no loss of life or injury was reported in the fire incident.