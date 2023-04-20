SDRF organises mock drill on disaster management in Jammu

Arvinder Kotwal, Dy. SP SDRF 2nd Bn.Jammu, and Sunil Sharma, Inspector were the overall incharge of the mock drill exercise. They also briefed the students on the occasion.

During the programme, the SDRF personnel gave demonstrations on first aid, CPR, Medical First Responder, earthquake, Mountaineering Rescue Techniques (MRTs) and various rescue operation techniques of disaster management were conducted by the SDRF instructors among the students and staff members.

A successful mock exercise and demonstration on disaster management as well as the rescue techniques were conducted by the SDRF team.