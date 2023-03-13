Search for drowned truck driver continues in Ramban

Ramban: On the directions of the administration, rescue teams continued their search on the embankments of River Chenab for the drowned truck driver who went missing Sunday evening after the truck he was driving towards Jammu plunged into River Chenab and submerged at Mehar, Ramban. Police said a Jammu-bound truck (JK13 7992) went out of control of its driver near Mehar, Ramban, plunged into River Chenab and submerged on Sunday evening.

It said that the driver of the truck identified as Muhammad Rafiq Malla of Seer Jageer, Sopore district Baramulla is missing.

Police said that the driver along with the vehicle might have washed away in the strong water currents of Chenab.

It said that soon after the accident, Police and local QRT volunteers rushed to the accident spot for the rescue operation.