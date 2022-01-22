Search to trace bodies of 2 drowned persons continues in Ramban

Ramban: The search operation to trace the bodies of two Amritsar residents who drowned in River Chenab continued amid inclement weather on Saturday.
According to Police, two persons slipped into the fast-flowing river while clicking photographs on the embankments of the river in Karool area of Ramban on Friday.
Deputy Commissioner Mussarat-ul-Islam said that Saturday morning amid inclement weather, SDRF and Quick Response Teams relaunched search operation to trace the two missing persons in River Chenab in Mehar Khowbagh Seri and other areas.
The search operation was suspended Friday evening for the night.
The searches were going on at several places alongside River Chenab including Mehar, Maitra, Khowbagh, Chamba, Seri, and Dhramkund to trace out the bodies of the drowned persons.
However, no success was achieved by the search teams.
Two persons identified as driver Manjeet Singh, 50, son of Diljeet Singh and Jetinder Singh, 28, son of Mangal Singh, both residents of Maqboolpura Amritsar, Punjab while traveling in a truck (HP64A 8633) towards Kashmir after parking their vehicle had gone to the embankments of River Chenab for clicking photographs.
They had accidently slipped into the river and swept away in fast flowing water on Friday.