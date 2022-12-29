Searches intensified in Sidhra, Bajalta to trace absconding truck driver

Jammu: A security high alert has been sounded in Jammu and its surrounding areas as the security forces continued their searches in the forests of Sidhra, Bajalta and other adjoining areas to trace the absconding truck driver who drove four heavily armed terrorists to Jammu.

The Special Operation Group (SOG) and CRT teams of J&K Police launched searches in the forest area throughout the day in Sidhra and Bajalta.

On the other hand, nakas were strengthened and checking of vehicles was intensified within Jammu City ahead of New Year and Republic Day celebrations and strict vigil is being kept in the markets and religious places to foil any kind of terror activity.