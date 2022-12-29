Searches intensified in Sidhra, Bajalta to trace absconding truck driver

Jammu: A security high alert has been sounded in Jammu and its surrounding areas as the security forces continued their searches in the forests of Sidhra, Bajalta and other adjoining areas to trace the absconding truck driver who drove four heavily armed terrorists to Jammu.
The Special Operation Group (SOG) and CRT teams of J&K Police launched searches in the forest area throughout the day in Sidhra and Bajalta.
On the other hand, nakas were strengthened and checking of vehicles was intensified within Jammu City ahead of New Year and Republic Day celebrations and strict vigil is being kept in the markets and religious places to foil any kind of terror activity.
The security forces in the peripheral areas also increased checking and vigil on Jammu-Srinagar and Jammu-Pathankot highway. The vehicles were checked on different nakas in Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur and Ramban districts.
“We have already put the security grid on alert in Samba district in view of Republic Day as well as doggy days to keep eye on anti-national activities,” said Additional SP Surinder Choudhary.
He said, “The JKP and BSF have been working in coordination and accordingly the border village patrolling is being conducted to keep check on the situation.”
Another police officer who wished not to be quoted said that: “The naka checking has also been intensified in Kathua and Udhampur.”
The police with paramilitary forces have searched many areas and nakas on all the roads leading towards town from the border villages have been established.
Besides, the BSF has also increased vigil on the International Border in view of foggy weather conditions.
It may be recalled here that the QRT team of J&K Police with Army had intercepted a truck transporting four heavily armed terrorists from an unknown location towards Kashmir at Sidhra and killed them in an encounter.
However, the truck driver had escaped from the spot with an excuse of natural call. “The truck driver is still at large and he is yet to be traced,” the sources said.