Security arrangements reviewed in Samba

Jammu: Various state and central security agencies today reviewed security arrangements in Samba district ahead of Independence Day.

This meeting was held by SSP Samba, Dr. Abhishek Mahajan with the officers of District Police Samba, CID, Army, BSF, CRPF, ITBP, Intelligence Bureau and other sister agencies at Conference Hall, DPO Samba to discuss the security arrangements in connection with the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations.

“Various inputs received from the higher formations were threadbare discussed and the participants officers were asked to activate all their resources available with them to generate intelligence having bearing on independence day-2022 celebrations so that Anti-National Elements/ Anti-Social Elements could not succeed in their nefarious design,” said the official spokesperson of Samba police.