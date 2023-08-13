Security beefed up in Jammu ahead of Independence Day

Jammu: A high alert has been sounded across Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts as well as all along the International Border and highways ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

The security forces held series of meetings in Jammu districts to improve coordination and better understanding in sharing timely information to keep the situation peaceful and stable ahead of August 15 celebrations.

“The joint special naka checking has been intensified along the Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Jammu-Pathankot highway. These nakas are being manned by the paramilitary personnel with the J&K Police teams,” said the officials.

They said that the Special Operation Group (SOG) of J&K Police has also been assisting the local police and other security agencies in search and corden operations in the suspected areas during night hours, whereas, they also participate in the checking of the vehicles.

At the same time, the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have intensified their patrolling along the International Border in Kathua, Hiranagar, Samba, Ramgarh, Suchetgarh, RS Pura, Kana Chak, Akhnoor and other border areas, and villages on the border.