Security beefed up in Jammu ahead of Independence Day

Jammu: A high alert has been sounded across Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts as well as all along the International Border and highways ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.
The security forces held series of meetings in Jammu districts to improve coordination and better understanding in sharing timely information to keep the situation peaceful and stable ahead of August 15 celebrations.
“The joint special naka checking has been intensified along the Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Jammu-Pathankot highway. These nakas are being manned by the paramilitary personnel with the J&K Police teams,” said the officials.
They said that the Special Operation Group (SOG) of J&K Police has also been assisting the local police and other security agencies in search and corden operations in the suspected areas during night hours, whereas, they also participate in the checking of the vehicles.
At the same time, the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have intensified their patrolling along the International Border in Kathua, Hiranagar, Samba, Ramgarh, Suchetgarh, RS Pura, Kana Chak, Akhnoor and other border areas, and villages on the border.
The PRIs, VDGs, BSF, border police, intelligence agencies, and JKP have been working as a joint team in a coordinated manner to thwart nefarious designs of the enemy and to ensure peaceful celebration of Interdependence Day. The security forces have also deployed sniffer dogs, and drones to monitor suspected areas.
Meanwhile, checking on all the roads leading from border areas towards Jammu City have been intensified with the deployment of additional security forces, and surprise naka checking of vehicles.
The identity cards of passengers, and commuters in some of the places were being checked by the police within Jammu City’s various places. The security forces have also kept close eye on all the trouble makers and are constantly monitoring the crowded places and security installations.
Meanwhile, the traffic police have also been actively working with other security establishments to ensure smooth traffic in Jammu City’s congested roads and asking people to avoid parking of vehicles at the no parking zones.