Security forces’ alertness, awareness among border residents deter drone activities across IB

Jammu: Drone activities across the International Border in Jammu, Samba and Kathua have always remained a challenge for the security agencies but frequent check through search operations and awareness among the border residents has deterred the drone activities to a greater extend for last one month.

These activities were frequent two months back and many such attempts of Pakistan were foiled by the security forces with timely information provided by the villagers, except certain incidents in which the drones sent by Pakistan dropped narcotics and weapons, but they too were seized with the timely action from the coordinated effort of border residents, Village Defence Committee, J&K Police, Border Security Force and intelligence wings.

The situation has taken a complete u-turn along the International Border where the residents responded bravely as the first responders with the support from the security forces after noting the suspicious flying objects in the sky. Most drone activities were noticed during the night. This alertness among the people came after the police-public meet and awareness campaign launched by J&K Police, BSF and other security forces.