Security forces conduct searches in Ramgarh sector

Jammu: Security forces today conducted a massive search and combing operation in the border areas of Ramgarh sector in Samba district.
The joint search operation was conducted by the SOG, Police, CRPF, and BSF personnel in Ramgarh’s forward villages along the International Border after an intruder was apprehended in Samba yesterday.
The searches were conducted in the forward village of Ramgarh sector to ensure security and to check suspicious activities.
Although the BSF has already been on alert along the IB, the SOG is conducting surprise checks in the villages.