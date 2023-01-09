Security heightened in Jammu region ahead of Republic Day

Jammu: Security arrangements have been enhanced across the Jammu region especially International Border in Kathua, Samba and Jammu besides Kishtwar district ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

The security arrangements have been strengthened with the help of Village Defense Guards (VDGs), BSF and Border Police in the areas along the International Border and night patrolling has been intensified.

Even as Samba district has imposed night curfew for two months due to dense fog to ensure proper security and foil any kind of anti-national activity, the officials said that they have also increased checking and patrolling in Jammu and Kathua district border areas.