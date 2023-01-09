Security heightened in Jammu region ahead of Republic Day

Jammu: Security arrangements have been enhanced across the Jammu region especially International Border in Kathua, Samba and Jammu besides Kishtwar district ahead of Republic Day celebrations.
The security arrangements have been strengthened with the help of Village Defense Guards (VDGs), BSF and Border Police in the areas along the International Border and night patrolling has been intensified.
Even as Samba district has imposed night curfew for two months due to dense fog to ensure proper security and foil any kind of anti-national activity, the officials said that they have also increased checking and patrolling in Jammu and Kathua district border areas.
The security agencies have held a series of meetings with the VDGs and border representatives to ensure peace.
Meanwhile, the Additional SP Kishtwar, Rajinder Singh and DySP headquarters Ashish Gupta conducted the briefing session with VDG incharge at District Police Headquarters Kishtwar for upcoming Republic Day celebration.
In the briefing session, the police officers directed the VDGs to remain on high alert in view of forthcoming Republic Day-2023 in view of apprehensions of vitiation of the peaceful atmosphere in the district by the anti-national elements.
They were further directed to remain present in their respective VDGs and ensure surveillance and domination in the area by way of patrolling in the villages in consultation and coordination with the special police pickets and police pickets of the local area to ensure the area remains peaceful and thwart the evil designs of the anti-social and anti national elements effectively.
“VDGs have been asked to remain vigilant in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations to foil any kind of terror related activity in the region,” police added.