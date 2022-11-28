Security heightened in Lakhanpur ahead of Simranjit Mann’s court hearing

Jammu: Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) senior leader and Member Parliament from Sangrur, Simranjit Singh Mann is likely to come to Kathua – Punjab border- to appear before the District Court for a hearing tomorrow.

Mann has approached the court for seeking permission for his travel to Jammu and Kashmir to see the existing ground situation but he was barred by the authorities at Lakhanpur last time. He suddenly appeared and reached Kathua in a surprising manner.

In view of his appearance before the district court in Kathua, the security arrangements and checking at Lakhanpur crossing have been intensified. “Police and paramilitary force personnel are checking private, load carriers and public transport vehicles and security has been heightened in the area,” said the sources.