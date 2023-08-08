Security review meeting held at Ramban

Ramban: Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban, range Sunil Gupta today chaired a high level meeting to take stock of security arrangements in connection with forthcoming Independence day, “Meri Matti Mera Desh” & also review the cases under investigation in district Ramban here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma, ASP, Gourav Mahajan, DySP, headquarters, Om Parkash Lalhal, SDPO, Gool, Nihar Ranjan - SDPO Banihal Nisar Ahmed Khoja & SHOs of all the Police Stations of Ramban district.

DIG also took stock of the progress of the various under investigation and trial cases.

DIG passed on spot directions to officers ensuring the quality of investigation and for ensuring that the cases are rigorously followed at the trial level.