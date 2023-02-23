Self employment schemes related meeting held

Commissioner Secretary asked MC Katra to hold awareness camps regarding these vital schemes of the government so that all eligible beneficiaries are brought under the ambit of these programmes.

Among others the meeting was attended by Sub Divisional Magistrate Katra, Executive Engineer R&B and other Sub Divisional Officers.

Commissioner Secretary also took review of all the developmental projects pertaining to MC Katra and pressed for early completion of the same.

Later, the Prabhari Officer visited waste facility and project sites of CAPEX projects of MC Katra.