Self employment schemes related meeting held

Katra: Commissioner Secretary, Science and Technology, who is also Prabhari Officer for Katra Town, Sourabh Bhagat, today chaired a meeting regarding saturation of self employment schemes in the town.
Appreciating the achievements of various departments in enrolment and disbursement of benefits among the beneficiaries including self employment and wage employment schemes, Commissioner Secretary iterated that more efforts are needed to achieve 100 percent saturation of self employment schemes in Katra town.
Commissioner Secretary asked MC Katra to hold awareness camps regarding these vital schemes of the government so that all eligible beneficiaries are brought under the ambit of these programmes.
Among others the meeting was attended by Sub Divisional Magistrate Katra, Executive Engineer R&B and other Sub Divisional Officers.
Commissioner Secretary also took review of all the developmental projects pertaining to MC Katra and pressed for early completion of the same.
Later, the Prabhari Officer visited waste facility and project sites of CAPEX projects of MC Katra.