Senior Citizens’ Day observed across Jammu

Jammu: To recognise their contribution and express the compassion and support from the community, World Senior Citizens Day was celebrated across Jammu division by organising awareness, recreational and felicitation events for elderly persons on Monday.

A statement issued here said that the Social Welfare Department Jammu celebrated national Senior Citizens’ Day at Golden Days Daycare and Recreational Centre.

The event aimed to raise awareness about different welfare schemes available for senior citizens and promote their overall wellbeing.

The programme witnessed a series of activities including a medical checkup camp with distribution of Ayush medicine kits and a yoga session hosted by the Department of Indian System of Medicines (AYUSH).

A large number of Senior Citizens from across the District participated in the programme and activities held during the event.

Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Rajinder Sharma was the chief guest of the occasion.