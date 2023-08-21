Senior Citizens’ Day observed across Jammu

Jammu: To recognise their contribution and express the compassion and support from the community, World Senior Citizens Day was celebrated across Jammu division by organising awareness, recreational and felicitation events for elderly persons on Monday.
A statement issued here said that the Social Welfare Department Jammu celebrated national Senior Citizens’ Day at Golden Days Daycare and Recreational Centre.
The event aimed to raise awareness about different welfare schemes available for senior citizens and promote their overall wellbeing.
The programme witnessed a series of activities including a medical checkup camp with distribution of Ayush medicine kits and a yoga session hosted by the Department of Indian System of Medicines (AYUSH).
A large number of Senior Citizens from across the District participated in the programme and activities held during the event.
Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Rajinder Sharma was the chief guest of the occasion.
Later, a cultural programme was also presented by senior citizens followed by sports events like badminton, chess, and carrom.
RAJOURI
The Social Welfare Department, in collaboration with the Health Department and the District Ayush Department, celebrated national Senior Citizens’ Day by hosting a multitude of engaging activities and interactions, emphasizing the importance of their wisdom, experiences, and perspectives.
The event aimed to recognise and celebrate the remarkable achievements and lifelong contributions of our senior citizens. It provided a platform for them to share their knowledge and insights with the community, fostering a sense of inclusivity and appreciation.
DODA
Under the District Social Welfare Office (DSWO) Doda, in collaboration with AYUSH and Health and Family Welfare Department, celebrated national Senior Citizens’ Day by organising varied activities across the district.
A mega camp was organised at Community Hall Doda, which witnessed a plethora of activities dedicated to the senior citizens.
The highlights were an extensive awareness campaign shedding light on essential welfare schemes like old age pension, Maintenance Tribunals, and the Senior Citizens Act.
In addition to informational sessions, the camp offered a range of activities to promote health and wellbeing. Basic health screenings were conducted to ensure the seniors' health needs and concerns.
A rejuvenating yoga session provided participants with relaxation techniques to enhance their physical and mental wellbeing.
The event also celebrated the joy of companionship and engagement among the senior citizens.
Various recreational activities and games, such as carom, chess, and hand power were organised to foster a sense of camaraderie and excitement among the attendees. The highlight of the day was the felicitation ceremony where DSWO honoured senior citizens who actively participated in the organizing games and those who have reached the remarkable milestone of 100 years of age.
RAMBAN
District Administration Ramban observed World Senior Citizens Day to respect the contribution of older people, honour them, and address the challenges they face in the society.
Deputy Commissioner, Mussarat Islam presided over the programme organized by the Social Welfare Department, Ramban under "Meri Maati Mera Desh'' and in collaboration with the Department of AYUSH, Education and Health and Family Welfare and various other departments.
Students of different schools presented a scintillating cultural programme which enthralled the audience, especially elders with their songs, dances and speeches.
The Department of AYUSH led by District Coordinator Yoga, Dr Masood Iqbal Zargar led a brief Yoga session for elders and also distributed free immunity boosting medicines and IEC material on wellness and health.
A small get together and Lunch was also organized in the Senior Citizen Home of District Ramban followed by recreational activities including playing of games like Carrom and Chess. The event also witnessed the inter panchayat competition among members of Senior Citizens’ clubs.
KISHTWAR
Department of Social Welfare Kishtwar, in collaboration with AYUSH, Health and Family Welfare department, Youth Services and Sports Department, Education Department and Old Age Home ‘Basera’ celebrated National Senior Citizens Day by hosting a series of programs.
The main function was organised at Dak Bunglow Kishtwar which witnessed a series of activities dedicated to the senior citizens. The main focus was on awareness regarding various welfare schemes like old age pension, Maintenance Tribunals, and the Senior Citizens Act to enhance the quality of life for the elderly population.
The camp also offered healthcare services to promote health and wellbeing of Senior Citizens. A rejuvenating yoga session taught participants different relaxation techniques to enhance their physical and mental wellbeing.
Later recreational activities and games, such as carom, and chess were organised to foster a sense of camaraderie and excitement among the attendees.
Similar programmes were organised at TRC Mughal Maidan of Sub Division Chatroo and TRC Gulabgarh Paddar of Subdivision Paddar.