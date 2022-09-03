Senior J&K Congress leader Ashok Sharma resigns from party

In his letter, Sharma who had won the assembly elections from Kalakote constituency of Rajouri district in 1996, said, "I loved my party from the core of my heart and fought for building it at the grass-root level for decades together from smaller territorial units to many states of the country."

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party on Saturday expelled a senior leader for "anti-party" activities.

"Farooq Ahmad Khayal, provincial secretary Jammu has failed to fulfill the aspirations of the party despite repeated requests made to him from time to time. On the other hand, he has been found indulging in anti-party activities," provincial president Manjit Singh said.

Expelling Khayal with immediate effect, Singh said the decision was taken in the interest of the party.