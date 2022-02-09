Senior security, intelligence officers’ conclave held in Jammu

Jammu: A ‘Senior Officers Conclave’, consisting of all security forces and intelligence agencies working in Jammu region, was held on Wednesday in the headquarters of the Indian Army’s Tiger Division in Jammu, a defence statement said.

The conclave, co-chaired by Rising Star Corps commander Lt Gen P N Ananthanarayanan, and DGP Dilbag Singh, was attended by Home Secretary Shaleen Kabra, Special DG, CID, R R Swain, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, all Brigade Commanders of Jammu and Samba Divisions along with IG level officers from the J&K Police, the BSF, the CRPF, and Deputy Directors from the State Intelligence Bureau and the Special Bureau, it said.