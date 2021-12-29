Serving people is BJP’s core political ideology: Rana

“The despondency of the past has to be transformed into hope of creating an enabling atmosphere for equitable opportunities in development, jobs, economic emancipation and above all the process of decision making to all, which is the essence of democracy,” he said.

Rana said that the Jammu region was looking for a better tomorrow with discrimination and deprivation becoming a nightmare of the past.

“Jammu is not craving for any special treatment but it has all along been striving for getting its due, which has all along been denied to the people, irrespective of caste, creed, or religion,” he said.

Rana said that Jammu wants a fair deal and just treatment to both the regions of J&K and all their sub-regions.