Several shops, warehouse gutted in late night fire at Narwal in Jammu

Jammu: Several shops including a warehouse of utensils were gutted in a fire incident that broke out last night in the Narwal area.
Although the reason for the fire could not be ascertained as of now, sources said that the fire engulfed the two floors of a triple-storey building, adjoining shops and a warehouse of utensils and other utility goods.
The fire and emergency department rushed the fire tenders to douse the fire before it could spread to adjoining shops. The firefighters somehow controlled the fire from spreading to other shops.
The shopkeepers have claimed that they have suffered losses in crores and the government should compensate them. However, the police have started an investigation into the fire incident.