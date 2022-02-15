Sharp decline in cases

Jammu: Three major Covid hospitals in Jammu district have not lowered their guard against the Coronavirus even as the number of positive cases has reduced sharply.
On February 14, the numbers of positive cases were 38 in Jammu district which included a traveler and a day before on February 13, the positive cases were 96.
However, the officials in the Government Medical College and Hospital, Bakshi Nagar in Jammu said two ICUs and one general ward are still operational and they have 15 positive patients admitted in the Covid care ward including ICUs.
“The staff is adequately deployed and they are working round the clock accordingly even as there is a sharp decline in Covid positive cases,” the official said.
The official said that the operation theatres and OPDs are normally working. “The routine operations are being conducted in the operation theatres of the hospital. The patients are also coming to OPDs,” the official added.
A testing counter is still functional at the GMC entrance for the people. Another official said that the 500-bedded DRDO Hospital at Bhagwati Nagar is also working as usual.
“We have not reduced any staff. The doctors and staff members are still posted here and they are working,” the official said.
The official added that they have admitted atleast eight Covid-19 infected patients including six in ICU. “The cases are still coming. Two patients were admitted yesterday in DRDO,” the official added.
Similarly, the MCH Hospital at Gandhi Nagar has so far admitted 156 Covid-19 positive cases from January till February 15.
The official said that they have conducted 68 surgeries of the Covid-19 positive cases in MCH Gandhi Nagar which has a 200-bedded Covid-19 ward.
At present, the official said, “Three positive cases are admitted in the MCH and it includes two pregnant women.”
Quoting official figures, the official said the Covid-19 positive cases have come down in the last 10 days.