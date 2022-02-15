Sharp decline in cases

“The staff is adequately deployed and they are working round the clock accordingly even as there is a sharp decline in Covid positive cases,” the official said.

The official said that the operation theatres and OPDs are normally working. “The routine operations are being conducted in the operation theatres of the hospital. The patients are also coming to OPDs,” the official added.

A testing counter is still functional at the GMC entrance for the people. Another official said that the 500-bedded DRDO Hospital at Bhagwati Nagar is also working as usual.

“We have not reduced any staff. The doctors and staff members are still posted here and they are working,” the official said.

The official added that they have admitted atleast eight Covid-19 infected patients including six in ICU. “The cases are still coming. Two patients were admitted yesterday in DRDO,” the official added.