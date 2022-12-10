Sheetal Nanda inaugurates Bal Vidyalaya Model AWC in Panchyat Palli, Samba

Samba: Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare, Sheetal Nanda, today inaugurated a model Anganwadi Centre 'Bal Vidyalaya' in panchayat Palli of Samba district established in collaboration with CSC e- Governance Services India Limited Ministry of Electronics & Information.

CSC e-Governance Services India Limited, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in collaboration with Social Welfare Department has established two Bal Vidayala's (Pre School) one each in Anantnag and Samba under CSR.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheetal Nanda said that the department of social welfare under pilot project adopted two anganwadi centres, named as CSC Baal Vidyalaya, one in Anantnag and one in Samba district. "The idea behind this initiative is that anganwadis centres are developed as educational centres for emotional and mental growth of the children apart from working as nutritional centres. The children will be facilitated with modern services such as Smart TV, Alexa Tabs, furniture, uniforms in these Bal Vidyalaya" added Commissioner Secretary.