Shivratri celebrations held in Jammu

Jammu: Kashmiri Pandit community Saturday celebrated ‘Hearth’ and performed nightlong Vatuk Puja at their respective houses in Jammu while Jammuites paid their obeisance at Shiva temples across the region with religious fervour and gaiety.
Maha Shivratri, a revered festival is celebrated as ‘Hearth’ by Kashmiri Pandits.
Bhajan and Kirtan continued during the night with the devotees seeking blessings.
The Vatuk Puja culminates after Naveed is served to the family members.
Meanwhile, people across Jammu region celebrated Maha Shivratri and prayed at the Shiva Temples while members of Shiv Shakti Trust took out a procession to mark the celebrations.
Yudhvir Sethi led the procession after it started from Parade and passed through various chowks.
“This yatra will reach Shiv Khori Temple next morning after boarding buses from Jammu,” Sethi told media persons.
Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar and ADGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh paid obeisance at Pracheen Kameshwar Temple, Akhnoor.
Hundreds of people prayed at the respective temples in Akhnoor, Jammu, Samba, Kathua, and other places to mark the celebration of Maha Shivratri.