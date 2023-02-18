Shivratri celebrations held in Jammu

Jammu: Kashmiri Pandit community Saturday celebrated ‘Hearth’ and performed nightlong Vatuk Puja at their respective houses in Jammu while Jammuites paid their obeisance at Shiva temples across the region with religious fervour and gaiety.

Maha Shivratri, a revered festival is celebrated as ‘Hearth’ by Kashmiri Pandits.

Bhajan and Kirtan continued during the night with the devotees seeking blessings.